Britney Spears wraps up 17 years of child support to Kevin Federline

Britney Spears recently reunited with her youngest son, Jayden James, who turned 18 in September

Britney Spears has finally closed a major chapter with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

After paying child support for nearly 17 years, the Princess of Pop, 42, is set to make her final payment this Friday, per TMZ.

The outlet reported that Spears has been sending $20,000 monthly for their two sons, Sean Preston, now 19, and Jayden James, now 18. Originally, Federline received $40,000 a month, which was later adjusted when Sean turned 18 last year and the kids moved to Hawaii with their father

However, Spears’ financial support for her sons may not be entirely over. According to Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, there could still be some remaining responsibilities tied to their custody arrangement.

"The regular and recurring child support payments would end, [but] there could be other expenses she volunteered to pay in certain categories even after they’re of majority [age]," Kaplan explained to Page Six, noting that Spears might still need to cover expenses like college tuition under their judgment terms.

In September 2024, when Jayden turned 18, Federline’s lawyer clarified that child support for Jayden would end when he graduates high school this November.

Despite their estrangement, Spears and Jayden have recently reconnected, with sources telling Page Six that Jayden is “back in California” where his mother lives.

“Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction,” a source told the outlet, marking a hopeful step forward in her relationship with her sons.