'Gossip Girl' star Chanel Maya's disappearance sparks panic

Chanel Maya Bank plays Sawyer Bennett in 'Gossip Girl'

Gossip Girl star Chanel Maya Bank’s has sparked panic as she has been missing since two weeks.

Chanel aka Sawyer Benett reportedly disappeared in Los Angeles. Her family members, including her mum, Judy Singh and cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, have flown to LA to help the officials with the ongoing probe.

According to the star’s family, they became suspicious after the 36-year-old stopped reaching them out for several days.

While conversing with ABC7 News, Chanel's cousin Danielle revealed, "Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells."

"She doesn't go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom. That girl is more like a big sister to me."

She further shared that they failed to trace the Blue Blood actress's phone and laptop but, recovered some of her belongings, including her dog and car.

Moreover, Danielle has circulated flyers throughout Chanel's area in their urgent quest to locate her.

However, the family member expressed that Chanel's husband has not been cooperative in the search efforts, as he's constantly refusing to assist the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

"He's unwilling to aid me or her mother in finding her. He is taking down flyers from poles and vehicles."

On the work front, Chanel Maya Banks, also recognized as Chanel Farrell, is an actress known for her role in Gossip Girl as Sawyer Bennett. She also appeared in CBS's Blue Bloods as Officer Maria Romano, and in film Twelve.

