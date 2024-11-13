Kendall Jenner stuns onlookers stepping out to debut new look

Kendall Jenner shows off bold haircut few days after celebrating 29th birthday

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has chopped off many inches from her hair and gone brunette as she was spotted out and about rocking a new bob cut and dark hair.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out for dinner with a friend at the celebrity favourite spot Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Tuesday, November 12th.

The 29-year-old was seen looking flaunting the new hair look as she sported a brown leather jacket with black trousers and a hat, in fan-posted pictures.

The reality TV star debuted her new hair look on Instagram later on Tuesday and got many compliments from her surprised fans.

The fierce black-and-white portraits featuring the new haircut were captured by the renowned photographer Mert Alas.

Kendall posted an emoji of a woman getting a haircut in the caption.

This comes after the model made a big change in her appearance ahead of Milan Fashion Week back in September when she dyed her brunette tresses to golden blonde.

She revealed the new hair on Instagram at the time, writing “blonded” in the caption.