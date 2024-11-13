Gwen Stefani makes ‘tough decision’ on ‘The Voice’ second Knockout night

Gwen Stefani was faced with tough decision to choose between her talented team members

Gwen Stefani was forced to make a brutal decision on The Voice in order to keep the best talent on her team.

On Tuesday, November 12, contestant Felsmere from Los Angeles took the stage with a powerful performance of Son of a Preacher Man by Dusty Springfield, earning rave reviews not only from her coach, Stefani, but also from fellow judges Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg.

"I really have to tell you, I feel like this was your best time doing it, right here," Stefani, 55, told the aspiring singer as the other coaches couldn’t agree more.

Despite receiving high praise for her vocals and stage presence, the 31-year-old did not secure her spot on Team Gwen Stefani during the second night of the Knockouts.

The No Doubt lead vocalist ultimately chose to advance Gabrielle Zabrosky from Oxford, Pa., who delivered an emotional rendition of Used to Be Young by Miley Cyrus.

Dogg, 53, was among those encouraging Stefani to pick the 25-year-old singer, with the rapper admitting that her performance gave him chills. "That was hard," Stefani said of the tough decision.

What made Stefani’s decision even more surprising was that Felsmere had received positive feedback during rehearsals with Stefani and mega-mentor Sting, who both offered encouraging words.

The third contestant in the three-way knockout was Kay Sibal, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, who performed Ariana Grande’s One Last Time.