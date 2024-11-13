Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce suffers another setback

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce faces another major setback

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce seems to have dark clouds hovering over him amid speculations about his future with the Eras Tour performer.

Previously, Jeopardy! clue takes a jab at the Super Bowl Champion’s claim to unprecedented fame post his relationship with the American pop superstar.

Now, there comes news of another misfortune the Kansas City Chiefs tight end suffered.

According to Page Six, the NFL star’s home was burglarized last month on October 7 around 48 hours after the burglary at the Grotesquerie star’s teammate Patrick Mahomes’ house.

As per the police records shared with the outlet, the bodyguard filed for the break-in at the Mahomes’ Belton, Mo., estate right after midnight October 6 – though the losses, if incurred in this act, are unknown.

Post Mahomes’ mansion, after around 2 days burglars hit Kelce’s massive Leawood, Kan., mansion at around 7:30 p.m.

$20000 in cash – reported by TMZ which accessed the police document on the incident - were stolen from the mansion; also, there was damage to Kelce’s back door.

Insiders told TMZ that the FBI collaborated with Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Leawood Police Department for the investigation into the robbery at the Mahomes’ estate, and Kelce’s mansion respectively.

It is speculated by the feds that the burglaries are linked to the organized crime group which prevails beyond Missouri.

For the unversed, the American footballer is set to hit the field again Sunday, November 17 to face off against Buffalo Bills, while the Shake It Off hitmaker will head to Canada where she will resume the tour in Toronto and bring the tour to its finale in Vancouver on December 8.