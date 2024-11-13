George RR Martin collaborating with Maisie Williams for new project?

George RR Martin reveals new project with 'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams

George RR Martin has recently announced a new project with Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams.

In his cryptic blog post, Martin discussed about his visit to London and also hinted about working with Williams on something.

“We also got together with Maisie Williams for pizza and pasta, and talked about…Well, no, better not get into that, do not want to jinx it,” he wrote.

The author of A Song of Ice and Fire added, “But it could be so much fun.”

Interestingly, Martin didn’t share much details about the project with Williams, so it’s not clear if it’s something new or a sequel to GoT.

For the unversed, Williams played Arya Stark throughout the show’s eight-season run on HBO.

Earlier, HBO and Max head Casey Bloys opened up about working with Martin.

“Obviously, I will say George and Game of Thrones really changed the course of HBO,” he remarked.

Bloys continued, “So I want him to be happy.”

“He’s very important to me, to us. But when we put shows together, you know, you’re putting a marriage together and marriages can be difficult, especially when Ryan is making creative decisions, adapting work,” he explained.

Bloys noted, “It can be fraught, and like any marriage, sometimes it gets rocky.”

“I would prefer everybody get along, of course. But with the creative process, we are always going to have bumps. That’s to be expected,” he stated.