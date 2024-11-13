King Charles forced to change will ‘written long ago’ for Prince Harry

While reports of reconciliation between King Charles and his younger son were abuzz this year, it appears that the rift remains wide.

The cancer-stricken monarch is seemingly revisiting his will to possibly change what he may have written for his estranged son, Prince Harry, as two royals are influencing Charles.

Insiders revealed that that Queen Camilla and Prince William are “leading the charge” to cut off Prince Harry.

“People take it that it’s Camilla and William leading the charge, and that’s true in some respects, but the people who really pull the strings are the courtiers. They are the people that Charles listens to the most,” a source told Closer Magazine.

They added that the Firm believes that Harry as a non-working royal “shouldn’t receive any inheritance” as it “would send the wrong message.”

“Charles wrote his will long ago, but certain family members and courtiers are strongly urging him to update the document so as not to include Harry,” the insider continued.

“The royals hate the idea of Harry getting anything from the Windsors and the feeling is, now is the time to put it down on paper to reflect Harry’s impact on the monarchy and the stress he’s caused to his father.”

Prince Harry previously spoke about being “cut off financially” by his father when he stepped down as a senior royal.

However, it later emerged that Charles had gifted Harry a ‘substantial sum’ of money to help with the couple’s transition into their new life in Montecito, California, which Harry never admitted to.

Recently, Prince Harry received his second tranche of inheritance from his late great grandmother. It remains to be seen if the prince will be entitled to any more royal money following it.