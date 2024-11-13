Liam Payne’s ex Maya Henry makes shocking claims about late singer

Liam Payne's former flame, Maya Henry has recently made several disturbing claims regarding the late singer.

The Night Changes hitmaker was accused of sending lewd photos to his ex-girlfriend a few days before his death.

Page Six reported that the legal notice was filed by the late singer’s former flame on October 9, 2024, just eight days before his passing.

According to the court documents, Liam was accused of sending explicit pictures and videos to his ex-lover.

The legal notice from Maya’s attorneys stated, "[Payne] repeatedly sent unsolicited and disturbing images and videos in the past to Maya Henry, and Maya's family members."

The notice also accused the British singer of allegedly sending nude images including photos of his private body parts and multiple videos where he was seen engaged in disturbing sexual acts.

Reportedly, on October 6, the 24-year-old model received an Instagram message from a woman claiming that Liam had contacted her to send this individual nude photos of both Maya and his current girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

After receiving the message, Maya decided to send an official legal notice to her ex-boyfriend.

However, it remains unclear if Payne responded to the notice, as he passed away 8 days after receiving the letter.

It is important to mention that Liam and Maya sparked romance rumours in 2018 and parted ways in 2022.