Demi Moore’s shines on ‘Landman’ premiere red carpet in stunning outfit

Demi Moore turn heads at the premiere of Landman in London

Demi Moore put on a stylish display as she graced the red carpet of her upcoming series.

The G.I. Jane star turned heads as she rocked a stunning black sequence dress at the premiere of Landman in London, on November 8th.

The Substance actress adorned a high-neck, sleeveless gown that flowed gently just above her knees. The dress also had a trail for additional dramatic flair.

She styled her iconic hair parted down from the middle in soft waves.

To complete her look she accessorised her dress with long earrings, shimmery ring and bracelet paired with Christian Louboutin black pumps.

The upcoming series tells the story of the oil business in West Texas where Moore plays Cami Miller the wife of a Texas oil titan. It is adapted from the 11-part podcast Boomtown.

During Cannes Film Festival in May, Moore discussed her role in the series, "I play an oil tycoon's wife,” she continued, “lots of nice clothes.”

“The substance of it is really exploring the issues around oil, petroleum, on all sides," Moore added.

Apart from Moore, Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm are also starring in Taylor Sheridan series.

The Landman series is slated to release on Sunday, November 17th.