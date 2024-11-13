Jonathan Bailey reveals surprising ‘Bridgerton’ connection to ‘Wicked’

'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey plays Prince Fiyero Tigelaar in 'Wicked

Jonathan Bailey made a surprising revelation that he wasn't the only Bridgerton star to join Wicked, another familiar face from the Netflix series also made a cameo.

On Monday, November 1, the official Wicked TikTok account shared a sneak peek of Bailey as Prince Fiyero Tigelaar in the upcoming movie musical, with the actor’s voiceover revealing that he requested the filmmakers to bring his former animal co-star, Jack the horse, from Bridgerton onto the set of the new film.

"I went ground to see [Wicked director] Jon M. Chu before we started filming, and I said to him. I said, 'I think I know who the horse is.' And he was like, 'What do you mean?'" he recalled.

"It’s Jack, the horse that I’d ridden in Bridgerton, with whom I had an amazing relationship," the 36-year-old actor explained.

The video then featured a brief clip from Wicked, showing Bailey's character, Fiyero, arriving in the woods on horseback.

"People say, don't work with kids and animals. But if it's Jack, I'd say, 'Take the job. He's a legend,'" Bailey described.

Earlier on The Popcorn Podcast episode released on Tuesday, November 5, the actor shared he had "built a trust and a rapport" with Jack the horse while filming Bridgerton.

"He's incredibly focused and can deliver a very sort of stable scene partner," Bailey said of the black stallion.