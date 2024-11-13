South Korean actor Song Jae Rim breathes his last at 39

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim dies at 39

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim was found dead at the age of 39 in his own Seoul apartment.

The actor, who appeared on The Moon Embracing the Sun, took his last breath in an apartment in Seoul’s Seongdong District on Tuesday, November 12.

According to Soompi, although the police have reportedly found a two-page letter at the scene, his cause of death is still unknown.

Song Jae Rim’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 14, with his younger sister being the ‘chief mourner.’

He will be buried in a memorial space, which has been arranged by his family at the Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall.

The We Got Married star rose to fame after he garnered appreciation for his portrayal of the loyal bodyguard- a supporting character in the 2012 show.

On professional front, the actor, who was 39 at the time of his death, bagged various shows after his ground-breaking role as Lord Kim Jae-won.

Rim later went on to star in projects, including Two Weeks, Unkind Ladies, Secret Mother, I Wanna Hear Your Song, Café Minamdang, and My Military Valentine.

He was currently gearing up for his upcoming projects, I’ll Become Rich and Death Business.