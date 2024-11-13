New details emerge over Euphoria's long-awaited release after long silence

HBO debunks cancellation rumours in promising update

New surprising details have emerged over the release of Euphoria season 3, leaving fans absolutely starstruck.

In a recent turn of events, HBO has finally made an announcement about the show’s highly-anticipated third instalment after rumours began circulating that it had quietly been cancelled.

Boss Casey Bloys responded to claims about the hit show’s upcoming season as he opened up to Variety ahead of Euphoria’s production beginning in January.

He told the outlet on Tuesday, November 12, “We are shooting Euphoria. I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing’s changed.

“Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We’re happy. We’re moving ahead. All of the actors are in the show.”

Bloys didn’t hesitate to comment on the show’s progress as he went on to add, “I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed. It’s eight episodes.”

Previously, HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi also confirmed that the hit series was scheduled to go on floors at the beginning of 2025 alongside its entire main cast.