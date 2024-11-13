Glen Powell reacts to 'Mission Impossible' casting rumours: ‘worst gig’

Glen Powell responds to rumours on taking over Tom Cruise's role in Mission Impossible

After starring together in Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise and Glen Powell, have often been compared for their striking appearances.

Fans of the Mission Impossible franchise had been rallying around the idea that Powell could continue the legacy of Ethan Hunt once Cruise passes it over.

In a conversation with ESPN commentator Pat McAfee’s show, the host acknowledged The Dark Knight Rises star about the rumour saying, “We just want to call and say congratulations, brother.”

The Twisters actor lightheartedly denied the rumour saying, “My mom would never let me do that.”

Reflecting on the dynamics and nature of the films he added that franchise is the “worst gig in town, everybody knows that.”

“That’s a death trap,” he continued acknowledging the 62-year-old’s own lethal stunts for the action series such as riding a motorcycle off of a cliff or scaling the tallest building in the world.

Despite his reservations for the franchise, Powell still shares a close bond with Cruise. The Anyone But You actor also revealed that his Maverick co-star gifted him flying lessons as they filmed the 2022 sequel to the action movie.

The trailer for the eighth film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, dropped on Monday.

So far, neither Cruise nor the director Christopher McQuarrie have commented whether this will be the final instalment of franchise.