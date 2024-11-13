Queen Camilla makes first statement after missing key royal event

Queen Camilla marked her comeback to royal duties after she was forced to miss an important event on the royal calendar on doctor’s advice.

A week after palace had cancelled her scheduled engagements, Camilla on Tuesday attended receptions at Clarence House for The Booker Prize Foundation.

During the event, Camilla was seen making conversation with the guests and to one of them she revealed how she is really feeling.

“I’m obviously getting much better, bit of sort of coughing going on,” Camilla could be heard telling Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English in a video shared onto X.

“I really wanted to come,” she said of missing Remembrance Sunday festival and the Parade at Cenotaph.

In another chat, shared on X, with American author Percival Everett, Camilla is captured saying, “I’m on the mend, these things always take a bit of time to get rid of. You think you got rid of it, they just sort of hang on for a bit.”

She continued, “But hopefully, I’m on the mend now. It's nice to see you again.”

The remarks come after Buckingham Palace released a statement on Saturday, which stated that “following doctors’ guidance” Camilla was going through a “seasonal chest infection” and hoped to resume her duties in a week’s time.