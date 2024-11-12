Chris Evans reflects on becoming a father, celebrating Christmas with Alba

Chris Evans hopes to become a great dad someday

Chris Evans has recently discussed about fatherhood and marital relation with Alba Baptista.

Speaking at upcoming Red One movie premiere on November 11, Evans responded to the question about becoming a superhero father like his co-star Dwayne Johnson someday.

To which, the actor, who plays a role of a deadbeat dad in the new movie, replied, “Yes, I hope to be…the title of dad is an exciting one.”

During the interview, the reporter also asked about second Christmas celebration with his wife Alba and how they celebrate it as a couple.

The Captain America star said, “I spend time with family, count blessings and taking it easy… unplugging a little bit.”

Evans also clarified he never tried his hand on cooking but he revealed that he could help around in the kitchen.

“I mean I can chop things up. I am good at cleaning and as she’s cooking, I keep things tidy,” stated the Pain Hustlers actor.

Interestingly, Evans, who won the Sexist Man Alive title in 2022, also shared valuable advice for new titleholder.

“Respect the title and give the people what they want,” remarked the Don’t’ Look Up actor.

Evans added, “Make sure to wear the crown with pride.”

This is not the first time the Ghosted actor expressed his wish to be a father.

While promoting his 2017 movie Gifted, Evans told E! News, “I have a big family, a lot of little nieces and nephews, and cousins, and a lot of people in my life that I care about.”

“I do want to be a daddy someday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Red One will release in theatres on November 15.