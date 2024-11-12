Denzel Washington lists down films he wants to star in prior to retirement

Denzel Washington made his debut in 1981 film 'Carbon Copy'

Danzel Washington has spilled beans about his retirement, but before that there are a few films lined up ahead that he wishes to first.

The Equalizer actor even confirmed the making of Black Panther 3, however, Marvel has not yet said anything about it so far.

Besides that, Denzel also mentioned the films he will working on before retirement.

While talking at the Australia’s Today show, the 69-year-old actor stated: “At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best, I don’t know how many more films I will make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done.”

He teased about starring in Othello, Hannibal and the upcoming Black Panther sequel during the chat.

“I played Othello at 22, I’m now going to play it at 70. After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther”, added the Gladiator II star.

Washington, 69, went on to say: “After that, I’m gonna do the film Othello. After that I’m gonna do King Lear. After that, I’m gonna retire.”

Denzel is regarded as the one of the best actors of his generations. He has been termed as the 'greatest actor of the 21st century' in The New York Times in 2020.