Princess Diana's former chauffeur raises eyebrows with shocking revelation

Prince William and Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana's former chauffeur has finally broken his silence for the first time in 30 years about his service to the royals.

In chat with The Mail on Sunday, Steve Davies revealed how his career as one of the royal family's most trusted drivers was destroyed.

He alleged 'Bashir's lies poisoned the Princess against him'.

Davies, according to the outlet, was given no explanation when he was suddenly made redundant in March 1996 after eight years of service as a royal chauffeur. He served as Princess Diana's personal driver for four years.

Davies, in new interview, spoke of his regret that Diana died wrongly believing he had betrayed her.

He went on claiming Diana 'would still be here today' if he had been her chauffeur in Paris in August 1997 when she was killed in a tragic car crash.

"I was forced out of a job I wanted to be my life's work. Royal service is about being trusted and loyal, showing discretion, having a sense of duty."

He continued: "Your reputation, your good name is everything. Martin Bashir robbed me of mine by making those allegations to Diana."

'I'm not the kind of man who wastes time and energy being bitter or angry, but she died believing I had betrayed her and that's something I can't ever forget or forgive,' claimed Davies

The former chauffeur, who was a former soldier, began to serve the royal family in 1988, and was dedicated to the Princess after she split from Charles, when he became a key figure in Diana's inner circle.

Davies, has never previously spoken of his time with the royals, went on saying: "I would have taken a bullet for Diana. My job was my life. I was always there for her."