Ariana Grande explains why one season of 'The Voice' was enough for her

The Grammy-winning singer did not win the season but still looked back fondly at her time coaching

Ariana Grande might be done with The Voice for good for a very personal reason.

In a heartfelt revelation on the Las Culturistas podcast last week, the Wicked star explained that her one season as a coach in 2021 was emotionally overwhelming. Though she enjoyed the experience alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, Grande shared that her connection to the contestants was a bit too intense.

“I got so emotionally attached to everyone. That’s my problem,” Grande, 31, admitted.

“I really get in there with everyone. I love everyone so much. I love meeting people, and I’ve felt so invested,” she added.

The Grammy winning singer brought her signature enthusiasm to season 21, coaching her team with genuine dedication. While her contestants didn’t clinch the win — Clarkson’s team triumphed with sibling trio Girl Named Tom — Grande still had high praise for Clarkson, calling her “the best in the world” and “f***ing incredible.”

In the current season of The Voice, the coaching lineup includes Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg. As the show progresses, each coach will continue narrowing down their teams for the Knockouts.

Meanwhile, Grande is focusing on her next big project: the movie adaptation of Wicked. She’s set to star as Glinda the Good Witch, opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The highly anticipated film hits theaters on November 22.