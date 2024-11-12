'Harry Potter' TV series to star THIS Oscar-winning actor as 'Dumbledore'

HBO will be backing the upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV show

Popular Harry Potter franchise will be converting into a TV series now featuring some really prominent actors for the major roles.

Reportedly, the makers of the are considering Academy Award winning star, Mark Rylance to get into the shoes of 'Dumbledore' in HBO backed series.

However, the actor has not yet been approached for the show, as per the publications. But Warner Bros. have reached out to him to check his availability and interest in working for the family-fantasy illustration.

As per Variety, the Bridge of Spies actor is on the top priority of the creators to feature as 'Albus Dumbledore'; headmaster of the Hogwarts school.

Meanwhile, the sources also revealed that director, Mark Mylod and screenwriter, Francesca Gardiner have been working together on the upcoming project.

As far the as Harry, Ron and Hermoine’s roles are concerned, the makers have launched an open casting to find the right fit for the main characters.

The forthcoming Harry Potter series as described by HBO reads, “The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.”

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”