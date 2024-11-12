Paris Hilton pays tribute to Carter Reum on 4th anniversary: ‘Prince Charming’

Paris Hilton recently melted fans' hearts by paying a sweet tribute to her husband, Carter Reum, on their fourth wedding anniversary.

On November 11, the 43-year-old songstress took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt throwback video from her wedding day.

In the viral video, the mother-of-two was seen wearing a wedding gown and said, "We … you’ve just hanged my life in every way. I know that your sister Halle and my mom have been trying to set us for years!"

"But I wasn’t ready back then… and you know it wasn’t up until like two years ago that I even really knew who I was and have learned so much about myself and I had such a wall around my heart for so long," she continued.

Speaking more of his beloved husband, she continued, "And with you, the walls came crashing down and we’ve just become closer and closer and I just like you’re literally an angel sent to me, you’re literally an angel sent to me."

"I love you baby, Happy Anniversary Carter," Hilton concluded.

For the unknown, Hilton and businessman, Reum tied the knot on November 11, 2021, after getting engaged on February 13, 2021.

The couple welcomed a son and a daughter named Phoenix and London through surrogacy procedures in January and November of 2023.