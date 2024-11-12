Royal family issues major life update about Queen Camilla

Royal family issued major life about Queen Camilla amid her ongoing health crisis.

King Charles' wife is all set to mark her first public appearance after she caught with chest infection.

As reported by Express, the Queen "hosts a reception at Clarence House to celebrate the authors and books shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize."

However, the event's timings have been cut short to provide relief to the Queen.

Moreover, Queen Camilla will attend a glitzy reception at Buckingham Palace alongside King Charles, which will take place to honour esteemed people from the television and film industry.

For the unversed, the Queen was forced to step back from her recent royal engagements due to her health woes.

She was not able to attend the Remembrance Day Services as her medical team advised her to take precautions.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Saturday, which reads, "Following doctors' guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend's Remembrance events."

"While this is a source of great disappointment to the Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week."