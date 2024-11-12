K-pop's absence from Grammy nominations sparks industry debate

The recent Grammy Awards nominations have reignited the debate about the representation of K-pop artists in the music industry's most prestigious awards.

For the second consecutive year, no K-pop artists received nominations, despite the genre's growing global influence.

BTS's consecutive nominations from 2021 to 2023 had raised hopes for greater recognition, but this year's list, announced on November 8, omitted notable K-pop acts.

The 2025 Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 2, will honour achievements across 94 categories, with Beyoncé leading the nominations with 11 nods.

Media outlets have highlighted the "snub list," featuring overlooked K-pop artists like BTS members RM, J-Hope, and Jimin, and BLACKPINK's Lisa.

USA Today noted that despite K-pop's massive success, with artists like Tomorrow X Together, BLACKPINK, and SEVENTEEN selling out US stadiums, the Grammys lack a dedicated space for these artists.

The publication suggested introducing a K-pop category, similar to the recently added Best African Music Performance.

The Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., acknowledged the need for broader representation, saying, "We see room for improvement across many genres... Without accurate representation, achieving the right results is challenging."

Mason emphasized the academy's efforts to reflect current music industry trends.