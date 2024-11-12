Khloe Kardashian takes subtle dig at Blac Chyna after Dream’s birthday

Khloe Kardashian gets slammed after niece Dream's birthday party

Khloe Kardashian threw a lavish football themed birthday party for her niece Dream.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went all out to make her niece’s big day memorable as she shared on her Instagram stories and post.

However, following the birthday spam, the 40-year-old shared a quote on her story which fans speculate to be aimed at her niece’s mom Blac Chyna.

"It is scary how well people pretend," read the quote with some eyeball emojis.

One such fan wrote on Reddit, "Really hope this is no dig at Black Chyna. Timing is just not the best. Why post this after dream’s birthday stories?"

Another added, "I was about to say the timing is giving Blac Chyna especially right after her child birthday."

A third was almost convinced, "I’m sure it is. Khloe is all about “light and forgiveness” but only to Trash Can and MEN.. women get no grace whatsoever from her…especially Blac Chyna."

This comes after Khloe was criticised for making her niece Dream’s birthday “all about her.”

Social media users noted that the socialite had shared more snaps of herself and her kids in the birthday carousel than the birthday girl.

One comment on her post said, “Looks like Khloe is celebrating Khloe.”

While another chimed in, “you see more of KLOE AND HER KIDS THAN DREAM IS IT NOT HER BIRTHDAY??? JUST SAYING.”

Khloe Kardashian’s brother Robert Kardashian co-parents Dream with Blac Chyna.