Sarah Ferguson starts global campaign as King Charles, Prince Andrew feud grows

Sarah Ferguson has taken an important decision amid the ongoing fued over the Royal Lodge between her ex-husband Prince Andrew and King Charles.

The Duchess of York has launched a global campaign to eliminate plastic nappies in order to protect the environment.

The mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie shared with Mail that her grandchildren inspired her to take this meaningful step.

Sarah said, "Sienna and Wolfie will be joined by another beautiful boy or girl, as our family grows once more."

The member of the royal family explained, "As all grandmothers know, from story-time, to tea-time, to nap-time, family life is a hands-on affair – not least when it comes to changing nappies."

"When my grandchildren arrived, I tried to find plastic-free nappies that were 100 per cent compostable for Beatrice and Eugenie, leaving no waste and no pollution. But it just wasn’t possible," she stated.

The Duchess revealed that she has now launched a "global campaign to move the world away from nappies filled with plastic."

It is important to note that Sarah's message came amid the escalating feud between the monarch and the Duke of York over the Royal Lodge.