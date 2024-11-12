Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘overjoyed’ over third baby’s arrival

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomes their third child

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are now a happy family of five.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and the writer of Good Night, Sister welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on Monday, November 8th.

The delighted parents shared a joint post on Instagram captioned, "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt."

"Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful," they added.

After the announcement, the post was soon flooded by comments from well-wishers, including Schwarzenegger's brother Patrick who commented with a couple of red hearts.



Schwarzenegger's mother Maria Shriver gushed, "He hit the parent jackpot! And of course the grandparents one too lol."

Zachary Levi congratulated Pratt as he penned, “Congratulations brother!!! [heart eye emoji]”

While Jessi Malay congratulated Schwarzenegger, "Congratulations mama [heart emoji]"



Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first met in 2018, after Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver set them up. The pair went on to tie the knot in June 2019.

While the pair are open about the arrival of their children, both artists prefer to keep their kids away from public.

Alongside Ford, the couple shares two daughters, Lyla and Eloise. Pratt also shares son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.