Ben Affleck maintains strong bond with kids amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20th

Ben Affleck and his 12-year-old son, Samuel, spent some father-son bonding time on the weekend.

The 52-year-old actor was spotted with his son enjoying the Los Angeles Lakers versus Toronto Raptors game at the Crypto.com Arena in California, on Sunday, November 10th.

Fan-posted pictures on social media featured the duo intensely observing the game, as they cheered, screamed and shook their heads from the courtside seats.

The Good Will Hunting actor was also seen chatting with his son, who appeared immersed in the game.

For the outing, Affleck sported a tweed blazer over a graphic white T-shirt and a cream over shirt, pairing it with grey jeans to complete the look.

Whereas Samuel wore a black long-sleeved t-shirt with black jeans. The father and son had a matching moment in their Nike Jordan sneakers.

This comes after the Gone Girl star has been spending much of his time with kids since his complicated divorce filing from Jennifer Lopez.

Last month, Affleck was seen out and about with Samuel and just days before, the dad of three was spotted at a Halloween shopping run with 15-year-old Seraphina.

Other than the two, Affleck also shares 18-year-old daughter Violet, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who is studying away at Yale University.