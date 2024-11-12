Pamela Anderson speaks about exploitation while embracing true self

Pamela Anderson, the iconic 90s s*x symbol, has come a long way since her Baywatch days.

The 57-year-old supermodel has shed her glamorous image, embracing a more relaxed, authentic life.

Anderson has spoken out about the exploitation she suffered in the entertainment industry, particularly surrounding the infamous s*x tape scandal with her ex-partner, Tommy Lee.



"I created this character to combat or cover up a lot of my disappointments for the things that happened along the way," Anderson revealed.

She's now shed that persona, embracing her true self. "Now I'm playing myself. Now I feel more like myself than ever."

In a recent Zoom interview, Anderson appeared makeup-free and candid, wearing a simple T-shirt. This newfound comfort in her own skin echoes her sentiments from last September's Paris Fashion Week.

"I have beautiful clothes... Nobody will notice if I'm not wearing makeup."

Anderson's message is clear: self-acceptance is empowering. "It's a great message: we are good enough as we are. I have to remind myself of that every day." Her journey towards self-love and acceptance has been long-awaited.

After decades of silence, Anderson is finally speaking out about the pain she endured. The s*x tape's release had a profound impact on her life, and she's only now finding closure.