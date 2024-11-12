Netflix's 'Asura' brings together Kore-eda and all-star female cast

Hirokazu Kore-eda, the mastermind behind Shoplifters and Monster, is collaborating with Netflix once again.



This time, he's remaking the iconic Japanese family drama series Asura, which originally aired in the late 1970s. The contemporary retelling boasts an impressive cast, including Rie Miyazawa, Machiko Ono, Yu Aoi, and Suzu Hirose.

Production has wrapped, and the series is set to premiere on January 9. Kore-eda's adaptation pays tribute to the influential Japanese TV writer Kuniko Mukoda, who penned the original series. Mukoda's work significantly impacted Kore-eda's career.

"With great respect for Mukoda and her influence on his career, Kore-eda infuses Asura with his unique vision, highlighting the independence and complexity of women," Netflix stated.

Kore-eda reflected, "What makes Kuniko Mukoda's dramas so rich are the superficial poison exchanged in conversation and the love hidden behind those cruel words. The four actors playing the sisters understand this well, so the series was very enjoyable to shoot."

Set in 1979, the story revolves around four sisters – Tsunako, Makiko, Takiko, and Sakiko – whose lives are upended when they discover their aging father's infidelity.

Like the "asura" demigods in Buddhist cosmology, these women embody a whirlwind of emotions, clashing fiercely yet sharing moments of profound connection.

Yasuo Yagi, who worked with Mukoda before her passing in 1981, developed and produced the series. "Before the 40th year since her passing, I revisited her works and realized that Like Asura was central to her legacy," Yagi said.

"We focused on casting the best actors for the sisters, and with Kore-eda as director, I believe we've created a quintessential drama."

Kore-eda's previous Netflix series, The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, marked his series debut. This gentle drama showcased young Japanese directorial talent, with Kore-eda overseeing the project and directing the first episode.