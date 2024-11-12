Brittany Cartwright opens up about dating life after Jax Taylor split

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor on August 27th

Brittany Cartwright has made up her mind to prioritise her own feelings over estranged husband’s after ‘irreconcilable’ split.

The reality TV star, 35, discussed her brief romance with Jax Taylor’s friend after filing for divorce, on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast this Monday, November 11th.

The Valley star revealed that the former couple never had a no-dating in friends rule.

“We never spoke about that because why would we? First off, I didn’t think I was going to hook up with his friend. … It wasn’t planned,” she shared. “I wasn’t trying to go after one of his friends. That’s not how it happened.”

Discussing her fling with a friend of her estranged husband, she shared, “It wasn't planned, but also it was somebody that I felt like I knew.”

“And in our world, it's so crazy because, like, how do you trust people? And I was single for the first time in L.A. — it's another weird thing about my life is that my whole L.A. story has been with Jax and on camera pretty much, so I've never lived in L.A. without Jax, so this is also a new thing for me.”

The mom of one expressed that she didn’t care what Taylor would think of her decision to hook up with the friend, “I was just so mad at Jax so I didn’t care if I hurt his feelings. Why should I care?"

"He never cared about how he hurt my feelings for years. He put me down. He did so much to me. It’s like I’m sorry that you’re so upset about who it is but at the same time, you didn’t give me attention, affection or anything for years.”

This comes after Cartwright and Taylor announced that they were "taking time apart,” before she filed for divorce on August 27th.