Kate Middleton receives new honour as Queen Camilla steps back

Princess Kate has been dubbed a 'vital' member of the royal family, especially in Queen Camilla's absence.

The Princess of Wales attended two major royal engagements after completing her preventative chemotherapy.

Catherine was photographed in high spirits at Remembrance Day Services.

In conversation with People, royal commentator Sally Bedell Smith said that the Princess was the "focal point" in the sombre events after the Queen stepped back due to her health crisis.

For the uninformed, Buckingham Palace earlier announced that King Charles' wife was forced to withdraw from Remembrance Day ceremonies due to a health infection.

Speaking of Kate's decision to mark a strong comeback after a challenging phase of her life, the royal expert shared, “She is clearly a vital piece of the royal family, really important both symbolically and in reality as a future Queen."

"It was good that people saw" the future Queen, shared Sally.

The royal author said that Kate believes it is "important" to attend ceremonial events as a senior member of the royal family.

It is important to note that Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She underwent cancer treatment for a few months.

Notably, in September, the Princess released an emotional family video, sharing that she has completed her chemotherapy and now is focusing on remaining cancer-free.

Sally shared about her return, "You can’t say she is back … but she is coming back. She is doing it in her own way and at her own pace, and carefully."