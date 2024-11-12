Timothée Chalamet reveals process behind his transformation into Bob Dylan

Timothée Chalamet followed the helpful advice he received from his mentor.

Timothée Chalamet took his role as the iconic songwriter Bob Dylan seriously.

The American-French actor transformed into the legendary musician for A Complete Unknown and added his own interpretation to the role.

On November 11th, in an exclusive clip from Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show, Chalamet spoke about the advice his mentor, Harry Shifman, gave him for playing the Like a Rolling Stone singer.

He shared that Shifman motivated him to bring his own interpretation to the role and not to worry about being exactly like Dylan, as fans can always re-watch old footage of him.

The biopic highlights the 83-year-old’s early journey as a musician in New York, showcasing his remarkable electric guitar performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, which was a game-changer in folk music.

This is why the 28-year-old actor had to put on his best performance for the movie.

The Call Me By Your Name star pushed for his singing voice to be used in the film for the performances, as the star felt that the studio versions sounded too 'polished' and 'perfect'.

In a hospital scene, they choose to sing live and which added a level of intimacy and authenticity.

"When I did 'Song to Woody,' which is a song I could relate too deeply, it went great," the actor stated.

"Then I was like, 'all right, I'm going to fight this war until the rest of the movie.'"