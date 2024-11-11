Brianna LaPaglia takes bold step after split with Zack Bryan

Brianna LaPaglia, known for her bold personality on social media, is currently under the spotlight as she revealed a fearless side of her life.

The 25-year-old media star recently made a shocking confession saying she will never remove her tattoos, despite all the backlash.

LaPaglia, often admired for spitting facts, has left her fans gossiping about her recent 'body choice' remark.

Sharing some interesting details about her persona in a TikTok video, she said, "Some people wanted me to get my tattoo removed."

She continued saying, "That's my tattoo. Now, we're matching, OK? I won't get it removed. this is mine, 'how lucky are we,' that was me."

Zack Bryan’s ex-girlfriend has once confessed that she got all tattoos after the wild night out with friends in Las Vegas, which sparked many rumours among people.

While revealing a few intriguing facts about her ex-lover, she said, "He also got me tattooed on his arm."

However, after spending a few good years together, Brianna and Zach decided to part their ways, and she accused him for playing emotional games. She also disclosed that he was ready to pay $12 million to keep her lips sealed.