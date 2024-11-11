Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith make rare public outing in 6 months

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had been separated since 2016

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made a rare public appearance together, marking their first outing in six months.

Page Six reported on Sunday, November 10, that earlier this week, the couple, who had been separated since 2016, were photographed leaving Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, California, looking cosy as they walked arm-in-arm.

Reportedly, the couple appeared in good spirits as they made their way to the parking lot.

Jada, 53, sported a brown Gucci bomber jacket paired with a white T-shirt and jeans, while Will, 56, opted for a laid-back look with a grey unbuttoned short-sleeve shirt, a white T-shirt, and grey pants.

During the dinner outing, the couple was accompanied by their friend, Jay Shetty.

This marks their first public appearance together since May when they attended the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Los Angeles.

At that time, they posed on the red carpet alongside their children, Jaden, 26, and Willow, 24, as well as Will's 31-year-old son, Trey, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.

Their family outing came shortly after Jada revealed that she and Will had been living separately for seven years.

The pair, who tied the knot in 1997, have remained close despite their separation, often showing support for one another in public.