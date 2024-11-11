Prince William and Princess Kate opt for simplicity at Adelaide Cottage

Prince William and Princess Kate have opted for a more modest lifestyle at their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, by choosing not to employ excessive staff.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman revealed in his new book New King, New Court that the couple, who moved to the four-bedroom cottage in 2022 with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, have kept staff numbers to a minimum.

Unlike their previous residence at Kensington Palace, where the royal family had a larger team, the couple has declined to hire a butler or any additional full-time help.

Hardman notes that their staff includes a ‘yeoman,’ a versatile attendant who takes care of various tasks, but there is no traditional butler or "gentleman’s gentleman."

The couple, he says, prefers a more hands-on approach to home life, focusing on spending time with their children rather than managing a large staff.

Prince William and Kate are fostering a climate-conscious lifestyle in their family home, encouraging their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to be mindful of their environmental impact.

Ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards in Cape Town, the future King shared in a BBC interview that, like many families, they make efforts to live sustainably.

"We go through all the basics of recycling, making sure we minimize water use, and turning off lights when we leave the house—simple, sensible things that contribute to caring for the environment," he explained.

"Every family has these conversations, and you just try to do what you can."