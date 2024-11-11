Jeremy Clarkson defends Royal family against 'shouty mad left'

Jeremy Clarkson stands up for the Monarchy.

Jeremy Clarkson has once again turned his ire on broadcaster James O’Brien and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, amid growing concerns that anti-monarchy sentiment could be gaining traction.

In his latest column, Clarkson voiced his fear that "pressure to abolish our monarchy is building," largely driven by "Lefties" who, in his view, are eager to dismantle the royal institution once they seize power.

The column comes after O'Brien, a frequent critic of Clarkson, lashed out over the royal family's financial dealings.

James had condemned a Channel 4 investigation that suggested King Charles and Prince William had profited millions through deals with public services and charities, calling it "one of the grimmest things I've read about my country."

He, however, dismissed the claims as overblown and typical of the sensationalist stories that often make headlines.

He accused James of making a mountain out of a molehill and taking part in the wider Left-wing uproar over the monarchy.

Writing in his latest column, Clarkson quipped, "When news of this reached the king of the lefties, James O’Brien, he looked so pained I thought the King had run amok in a church with a sword."

Clarkson, known for his sharp wit, continued to praise O'Brien’s unique style, saying, "I truly love James.

He is the funniest man on the internet because he always acts like he truly can’t understand why the whole world doesn’t share his views."

"It rarely works out," he noted, referencing the fierce rivalry between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

He even pondered whether GB News’ Nigel Farage could rise as a popular choice for president, joking about the potential for his own "hypothetical rule."