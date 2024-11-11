Royal family makes big announcement about Queen Camilla

King Charles III's office has released a video of Queen Camilla amid concerns about her health.

In the video, the 77-year-old passionate campaigner has vowed to try and eradicate domestic violence amid her ongoing health problems.

The royal family has shared a clip of the Queen's message with an announcement about her new documentary.

The Queen appears in a new documentary, "The Queen: Behind Closed Doors", which will share details of her work to raise awareness and combat domestic and sexual violence.

The Palace announced: "Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors follows the Queen over the course of a year as she attends official engagements and never before seen private meetings with survivors and change makers, as they work to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence.

"Watch tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX."

The Queen's new documentary features a full year of engagements and meetings with survivors of domestic abuse.

In the show, viewers see various examples of Camilla's work, including scenes of her hosting a roundtable with teenagers, and celebrating International Women’s Day at Buckingham Palace.