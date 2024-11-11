Was Princess Kate’s Remembrance event attendance planned at eleventh hour?

Previously, both William and Kate would sign the tribute card together

The Princess of Wales showed her resilience and dedication as she made a poignant appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service, despite ongoing health challenges.

For the 13th consecutive year, Kate attended the annual event, symbolising her gradual return to royal duties following her recent cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Kate stood solemnly on the balcony at the Cenotaph, dressed in traditional black, including a netted hat, twisted chignon hairstyle, and a military-style coat adorned with black epaulettes and a velvet bow at the neck.

Supported by Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, she watched as King Charles and Prince William led the ceremony, laying wreaths in honour of the fallen. William’s tribute stood out with the Prince of Wales feathers, but fans noted one difference this year – the card was signed solely by William, reading, "In memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. We will remember them. William."

Previously, both William and Kate would sign the tribute card together. Her attendance at the event was only confirmed on Friday, suggesting that this last-minute decision may have prevented her from adding her signature in time.

The Princess’s participation in the Festival of Remembrance the night before marked her first back-to-back public engagements this year.

Her appearance follows Prince William’s heartfelt admission that 2024 has been "probably the hardest year in my life," acknowledging the challenges both Kate and the King have faced amid their cancer diagnoses.