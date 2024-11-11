Mike Tindall breaks silence on marriage issues with King Charles niece Zara

Ex-England rugby star Mike Tindall, who has married into the royal family, opened up about his marriage to Princess Anne's daughter Zara.

The 46-year-ol talked about the challenges he's faced in his marriage to Zara, admitting that things aren't "that easy".

During his appearance on the ITV series Grand Slammers, Tindall disclosed details about his marriage with King Charles III's niece Zara.

Zara's celebrity husband went on: "Everyone thinks that just by marrying Zara that means it's all fine and dandy... But that doesn't stop the fact that you need a job."

He did not hide the bitter truth about change in life, explained. "And it's not that easy, you know - you get quite institutionalised into rugby, it's a way of life and you leave the game and that's not there."

"I don't think you can ever sort of describe when you're so used to being around that many people, and understanding, because of it being ingrained in you, where you fit in to then not being that person.

Mike also tried to reveal what his wife thought, saying: "Zara would say it was probably a year it took me to figure out what I was, who I was going to be."

Mike Tindall added, "You've got to then go carve where the next path is - you can never replace going to work with 35 of your best friends every day."