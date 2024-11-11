Prince William, Kate Middleton receive new title after 'hardest year' of life

Prince William and Princess Kate have taken a sigh of relief after facing a challenging year of life.

The royal couple has been lauded for staying 'kind' despite going through a tough health crisis.

According to HELLO!, a close pal of the pair shared, "Empathy and compassion are so important to the Prince and Princess of Wales."

As per the magazine, two new polls declared the future King and Queen have been voted as the "kindest Royal Family members."

"Behind the scenes, there are countless letters, messages, visits, phone calls that nobody knows about. Even in this toughest of years, this focus on helping others does not stop," an insider shared.

It is important to note that these comments came after Prince William opened up about the difficulties he faced in 2024 after his father King Charles and wife Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis.

During an interview in Cape Town, he said, "I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."

For the unversed, Catherine announced her cancer in March 2024. The Princess underwent preventative chemotherapy for a few months.

In September, the mother-of-three released an emotional family video, revealing that she completed her treatment and now focusing on remaining cancer-free.