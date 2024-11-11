Taylor Swift shakes off 'diva' behaviour at Travis Kelce's game

Taylor Swift stuns fans with ultra 'diva' behaviour

Taylor Swift has once again proven herself as the ultimate pop superstar after she urged her security guard to show kindness towards photographers.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker garnered praise from fans for her polite gesture as she arrived for Travis Kelce’s game against Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 11.

Swift entered Arrowhead Stadium in a golf cart and was suddenly welcomed by a swarm of paparazzi, prompting her team member to shout at their assembled teams.

A clip on X, formerly Twitter, featured the security guard’s warning as he shouted, “Guys, stay back!”

As the Grammy Award winner walked into the arena, she interrupted and politely asked the photographers to maintain distance.

Fans couldn’t help but swoon over Taylor’s heartfelt request and the way she politely asked them to step aside.

One fan commented, “Polite queen!”

Another chimed in, adding, “Love this. Respect.”

A third enthused, “Haha she really toddler mom’d the f*** out of them [cry laughing emoji] (sic)"

In addition, the Anti-hero hitmaker also received praise from Chariah Gordon, who is currently engaged to Travis’ teammate Mecole Hardman Jr.

Describing the songstress as someone who commands a fun-loving attitude, she recalled times spent in the stands cheering on their partners.