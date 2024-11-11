Bradley Cooper's AI look-alike photos with Gigi Hadid spark reactions

Bradley Cooper has recently sparked debate among fans with his new look during a date with Gigi Hadid in New York City.

As reported by Daily Mail, the 49-year-old actor was in New York City to support his friend, theatre artist Alyssa Milano, alongside his girlfriend.

On November 9, Milano took to Instagram to express her gratitude to friends who attended her performance at the Ambassador Theater.

The 51-year-old theatre actress shared several backstage photos alongside the couple.

As Milano’s post went viral on social media, several fans of Cooper and Hadid accused their pal of using AI tools in her pictures.

Many fans were unable to recognise the couple from their latest date.

One fan commented, "Is that AI Bradley? Because I have questions... lol."

"The Facetune in the first pic is crazy. You can’t even recognize Bradley," another admirer questioned.

She also penned a caption, "Bradley, Gigi, Erinn, Michelle—and so many more that I don’t have pictures with. Thank you to all who came out to see me in @chicagomusical tonight."

"And thank you to all those who waited my the stage door in the cold (brrrr). 2 more performances left. My heart is so full," she added.

However, neither Milano nor the two have commented on the matter yet.

It is worth noting that the couple was romantically linked in October 2023.