King Charles shares emotional message after William vows to bring big change

King Charles issued an emotional statement after the next in line to the throne, Prince William, openly discussed his big plans or future role as monarch.

To mark Armistice Day, Buckingham Palace shared a heartbreaking photo of soldiers from the war zone area with phrases from the poem 'For the Fallen' written on it.

The photo caption reads, "They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them."

Moreover, the message alongside the picture reads, "On #ArmisticeDay, we remember the service and sacrifice of all those who have died during war."

It is important to note that Charles's heartfelt tribute came after the Prince of Wales opened up about his 'different' plans as a future monarch.

As per BBC, in a candid interview during his Cape Town tour, William shared, "I can only describe what I'm trying to do, and that's I'm trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation."

He added, "And to give you more an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller R in the royal, if you like, that's maybe a better way of saying it."