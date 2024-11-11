Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande ‘devastated’ after ‘Wicked’ completion

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande reveal it was hard to let 'Wicked' characters go

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have recently revealed they were “devastated” after finishing off filming both installments of Wicked movie.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Cynthia said, “I was devastated,” when asked what it felt like to finish the Jon M. Chu-helmed production.

Ariana chimed in and stated, “The whole day was a nightmare. We cried every minute, every hour. We both were in a horrible state for a few days.”

Both actresses opened up that it was “really hard” to let the characters go.

“I don’t think we ever truly, fully will. I think we both needed them the way that they needed each other … We brought our corsets home and our shoes and our wands. I still have all of my wigs,” said Cynthia and Ariana.

Elsewhere in the interview, both actresses shared they were happy to work together as co-stars in the upcoming movie.

“Thank goodness because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with,” remarked Cynthia while speaking of Ariana’s casting.

Cynthia and Ariana reflected on their close connection while speaking to Deadline ahead of the movie’s Los Angeles premiere over the weekend.

Cynthia told the outlet, “For some reason, we just connected immediately. Our voices really worked together. And I think from that moment on, we’ve been building, and it’s been the most fruitful relationship of my life.”

Meanwhile, the first installment of Wicked movie is going to release in theatres on November 22.