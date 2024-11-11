‘Espresso’ lands Sabrina Carpenter her first Best Song win at MTV EMAs

Sabrina Carpenter did not attended the awards ceremony due to her Sweet n Short Tour

Sabrina Carpenter prepared a short n sweet message on winning her first-ever Best Song award with Espresso at the MTV EMAs 2024.

On Sunday, November 10, the official Instagram account of the awards show posted a pre-recorded video of the Please Please Please hitmaker, capturing the moment she learned she'd bagged the coveted accolade.

"Hi, EMAs, it's Sabrina. I just found out that I won Best Song this year at the EMAs! This is my first time winning one, so thank you so much for voting for Espresso," she said as she couldn't contain her excitement and gratitude. "I’m so happy that you guys liked the song!"

"I hope you’re having the best night," the Taste songstress shared, explaining why she couldn’t attend the awards in person. "I wish I were there, but I’m on my Short & Sweet tour right now, and I have to go on stage."

"I’ll be thinking about you all, and I can’t wait to see you soon. Thanks for all the love," Carpenter, 25, signed off the video message with a flying kiss.

Espresso, the lead single from Carpenter’s sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, debuted at number ten on the Billboard Global 200 chart, becoming her first top-ten hit and fourth overall entry on the chart.