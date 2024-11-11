Taylor Swift bears brunt for secret meeting with key figure before Travis Kelce game

Taylor Swift seems to be under heavy scrutiny amid her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce as her every gesture and outings sit in headline.

The Karma singer’s recent interaction with a key sports figure - who is definitely not her footballer beau Kelce - has caused an uproar.

According to Daily Mail, the Eras Tour performer has made NFL fans livid after her ‘meeting’ with referee Sarah Thomas before the Chiefs-Banco game.

Prior to the game on Sunday, November 10, Landon Reinhardt of KSNT Sports tweeted on X (previously known as Twitter) that the 14-time Grammy winner and the referee Sarah Thomas had a brief interaction.

He shared in the tweet that the down judge FaceTimed her family and also asked for a screenshot of her meeting with the global pop icon.

The upset fans speculate that the Kansas City Chiefs is supported by NFL officials to a threepeat this season.

The defending Super Bowl champions advanced to 9-0 by defeating the Denver Broncos, 16-14, owing to a last-second field goal block. However, this flawless record has become controversial as it seems to be the result of ‘questionable calls’ that apparently favoured the Chiefs.

The quick interaction led fans to talk further about the prevailing accusations of biasedness; Swift's involvement in this one brings about a new angle.

Netizens took to social media to express discontent.

One user wrote, “Lol Landon not helping with the chiefs refs allegations”

Another chimed in, “What a shock, these league is literally the wwe at this point it’s clear as day,”

A third without mincing words directly called out referee's fandom for the Long Live hitmaker to be “Helping the Chiefs get an automatic win.”

“That explains a lot of these calls! Looks real impartial,” a fourth also expressed disappointment.

For the unversed, Shake It Off songwriter’s boyfriend Travis Kelce will hit the field again against Buffalo Bills on November 17.