Kensington Palace issues statement as Prince William monarchy plans unveiled

Kensington Palace issued a major update about Prince William and Princess Kate after the future King surprised royal fans with his reign plans.

On November 10, the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales released sombre photos from the Remembrance Sunday Service.

The message alongside the photos reads, "On Remembrance Sunday, we come together to honour the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and continue to serve in our Armed Forces."

"Let us pause, reflect, and remember them always. Lest We Forget."

It is important to note that William recently openly discussed his plans for his future reign during a headline-making Cape Town tour.

The father-of-three said he plans to do things 'differently' during his monarchy period. He added, "I’m trying to do it for my generation. And to give you more of an understanding around it, I’m doing it with maybe a smaller ‘r’ in the royal, if you like. That’s maybe a better way of saying it."

He aims to focus more on "philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people" in the future.