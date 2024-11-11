King Charles spoils Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge win with stern reminder

King Charles ‘still in control’ of Prince Andrew’s future at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew secured his stay at the Royal Lodge after gathering sufficient funds from “legitimate sources” amid his row with brother King Charles.

However, Andrew’s worries about his 30-room royal mansion are not yet over as all of that can change per the will of the monarch himself.

According to reports, Andrew had planned to keep the Lodge to pass it down to his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, but a UK property expert suggested that this not the final decision on the matter.

“While it’s reported that Prince Andrew has a 75-year lease on Royal Lodge, the ability to pass this property to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as an inheritance isn’t guaranteed,” chief executive of UK’s leading property sale company, Terry Fisher told The Mirror.

He explained that the Royal Lodge is a part of Crown Estate so any decision – especially regarding “succession or lease assignment” – that is taken about the property would need that “Crown Estate approval, and possibly the King’s assent.”

“If Andrew were to vacate the property, either by choice or by circumstances, the Crown Estate and King Charles could choose to end the lease, assign it to another royal, or even open it up for new arrangements within the Royal Family,” the expert continued.

Fisher also noted that since King Charles is the head of the royal household, the monarch has “have considerable influence in this decision” and can choose who gets to live in the Windsor homes.

Hence, of Charles has alternative plans for Royal Lodge, he “could prevent it from being passed on to Andrew’s daughters”.

The update comes after King Charles had cut off the disgraced royal’s £1 million ($1.3 million) personal allowance from the Privy Purse.

Reportedly, Andrew managed to show for £3 million per year income, which were approved by the Keeper of the Privy Purse Sir Michael Stevens as coming from legitimate sources.