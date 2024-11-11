Joey Fatone praises ‘brother’ Justin Timberlake after ‘amazing’ Orlando Concert

Joey Fatone praises Justin Tmberlake

Joey Fatone seems more than happy for Justin Timberlake.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, NSYNC's Joey Fatone, 47, joined longtime friend and bandmate Timberlake, 43, at the Orlando stop of the latter’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour held at the Kia Center.

Fatone, a Florida native, not only enjoyed the concert but also shared the experience with fans by live-streaming part of the show on Instagram.

Toward the end of the concert, as Timberlake performed his encore song, Mirrors, Fatone angled his camera to capture himself and the stage, smiling and fist-bumping along with the crowd to the music.

Fatone also took a moment to acknowledge Johnny Wright, Timberlake’s current manager and *NSYNC’s former manager, enthusiastically telling viewers, “Johnny on the spot! We’re live, baby!” before ducking out to beat the post-show traffic.

“Alright, I gotta go!” he called out after a few seconds of streaming. “But that’s Justin!”

As he made his way out, Fatone showed viewers a glimpse of the backstage area at Orlando's Kia Center and offered a quick but glowing review of the performance. “Awesome, awesome, awesome,” he praised.

In the caption of his video, Fatone expressed even more support, writing, “My brother did an amazing show tonight. Proud of you @justintimberlake.”



