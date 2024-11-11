Sabrina Carpenter fan makes disgusting claims, ‘got peed on’ at concert

Sabrina Carpenter's fan makes claims of someone 'peeing' on them

One of Sabrina Carpenter's fans did something rather unusual and inappropriate at one of the singer’s concerts, claims another one of her admirers.

During the Nov. 9 concert of 25-year-old Taste singer in San Francisco at the Chase Center, fans took to social media with surprising claims about an incident on the venue’s floor.

According to attendees, a woman in the standing area of the 18,000-seat arena reportedly “squatted down” and urinated on the concrete floor.

In a TikTok video shared by a concertgoer, a photo appears to show a puddle on the floor, with the surrounding crowd stepping aside to avoid the area.

“Imagine you are just patiently waiting for sweet baby angel Sabrina to come out on stage when all of the sudden [a] random girl squats down, takes off her [underclothing] and [relieves herself] all over the floor,” the concertgoer wrote.

“At least the crowd had a good sense of humour about it after it was cleaned up…,” she captioned the TikTok, which had photos of attendees posing with text on their phones that read, “I GOT PEED ON IN THE PIT TO SEE SABRINA.”

The fan also claimed in the comment caption that the attendee who did the act was thrown out from the crowd. “I have a video of her standing on the puddle and then security making her leave,” she alleged.

However, there hasn’t been an official comment from the representatives for the Chase Center or Carpenter herself.