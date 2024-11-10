Liam Payne gets 'unique' tribute from Coldplay

Liam Payne passed away on October 16

Popular Rock Band, Coldplay has just left all the One Directioners teary-eyed with their one-of-a-kind tribute to late singer, Liam Payne.

Led by Chris Martin, the band is currently travelling around the world for their 'Music of the Spheres tour'.

Two days back, the famous crew performed in Sydney, where they gave a special tribute to the former 'One Direction' band member, who died tragically on October 16.

Videos circulating on social media shows the entire venue going dark with just only arrows flashing on the audience. The arrows were being illustrated in the memory of Payne.

For the unversed, the Teardrops singer had the same kind of arrows tattooed on his left arm.

Coldplay concerts have always been the talk of the town as they make sure to give fans a memorable yet colourful and enjoyable night.

This time, their show left many in tears as many fans are still not able to digest the saddening news of the singer’s passing.

The 31-year-old pop star passed away after falling from the third-floor balcony of Casa Palmero Hotel located in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As per the reports that came out after the autopsy, Payne, 31, was high on drugs which is why he got unconscious and fell down the balcony.

However, a new development has emerged in Liam Payne’s death case according to which, three people were involved in his sudden demise.